Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Read Their Emotional Vows in New Touching Wedding Footage

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are so in love!

On Monday, 32-year-old Cuoco took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into her "special wedding" to Cook, which took place last month. The heartwarming video starts with clips from the romantic day -- showcasing the venue, the bride and groom getting dressed, their dogs making the way down the aisle and the moment when Cook, 27, spots Cuoco for the first time -- while audio, presumably from a toast, plays in the background.

"Love is an incredible gift that I know neither of you will take for granted. There's power in love. Not just in romantic forms, but in any form," the voice-over said. "There's a certain sense in which you are loved and you know it. When someone cares for you and you know it. When you love and you show it and it actually feels right and there's a reason for it -- it has to do with the source. It's because we were made by a power of love. I've truly never seen two people fit more perfectly together or be more ready to make the decision to spend the rest of their lives together."

Next fans got a sweet look at the vows that the duo wrote for one another.

"When I look at you, the two words that constantly come to mind are unconditional love," Cuoco said.

For his part, Cook called their relationship "a force of nature."

"There's a rhythm and a pulse to us, like the ocean waves crashing upon the rocks. And just like those waves on those rocks, we feel like a force of nature. I guess that's the power of a true human connection," Cook lovingly said. "If you can't tell, I've loved you since the first night we met. Every day since then has been only devoted to you."

Cook continued, laughing: "I promise to understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love. From this breath to my last, I am yours."

The Big Bang Theory star wasn't done with her part, though.

"I love you every second of every day and I can't wait to see where life takes us," Cuoco continued through happy tears. "I know it will be full of animals, adventure and lots of laughs. I was meant for you. You are a good man, Charlie Brown, and I am yours."

The touching vows are followed by footage of the couple's first kiss and dance at their 1920s themed reception.

Earlier this month a source told ET that Cuoco "felt beautiful" on her big day. "It was perfect," the source said.

