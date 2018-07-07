Kaley Cuoco Says 'Ice Is My Best Friend' Days After Shoulder Surgery
Kaley Cuoco is one the mend after her recent shoulder surgery.
The Big Bang Theory star has been documenting her healing process after undergoing a procedure just days after tying the knot with Karl Cook. On Saturday, the 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to let her fans know that she's been in the same shirt for three days -- and now has a new best friend.
"Day three in the same shirt, braids are hanging in. Karl might have to redo them. Could write a sitcom around his hairstyles," the newlywed said in the black-and-white clip, as she iced her shoulder and wrote "Ice is my best friend" on top of the clip.
Cuoco and Cook said "I do" last Saturday in a beautiful ceremony in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
On Thursday, Cuoco posted a photo of herself looking less than thrilled while lying in a hospital bed. A day later, she explained that the procedure was actually pre-planned.
"For everyone asking, because everyone's been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I've had for over a year," she revealed on Instagram. "I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. Right, babe?"
For more on her surgery, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kaley Cuoco Says Post-Wedding Shoulder Surgery Was Pre-Planned Over a Year Ago
Kaley Cuoco Hospitalized for Shoulder Surgery Days After Wedding
Inside Kaley Cuoco's 'Unique' Wedding -- Plus See the Moment She Laid Eyes on her Groom (Exclusive)
Related Gallery