Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Look

Kaley Cuoco is a married woman!

The Big Bang Theory star wed her fiance, Karl Cook, on Saturday. Cuoco shared a stunning black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram, rocking a lace Reem Acra cape and gown.

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️" she wrote.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

A Cuoco fan account shared closer looks at her incredible wedding dress.

No words. #kcsquared A post shared by Kaley Cuoco 🐶🐴🦄🐰 (@kaleycuoco_love) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:44am PDT

Later, Cuoco shared another picture of the two headed to their reception, this time sporting a plunging white Tadashi Shoji lace jumpsuit.

"Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared💋 💕," she wrote.

On Sunday, Cuoco shared a sweet photo of the newlyweds wearing matching denim jackets reading, "Together KC squared forever."

Cook also took to Instagram to gush about his wife's show-stopping wedding dress.

"Good morning honey, I love you, and I’m sorry," he wrote. "I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life! I mean god damn that dress was amazing!"

The pair's star-studded wedding comes just days after Cuoco stepped out in a "bride" T-shirt while getting in shape for the big day. Days before that, she celebrated her bachelorette party with a pink-themed bash surrounded by family and a few famous friends, like celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

While speaking with ET in March, Cuoco insisted that no matter when or where she and Cook tied the knot, "there will be no animals left behind." "Every animal we have will be part of it. It will be very special, very emotional and all the things that are important to us," shared the actress, who owns dogs, horses and rabbits with Cook.

Animals have been a big part of the couple's relationship. In the January 2018 issue of Sidelines, the couple said, "We have been each other’s true other half since day one and we can’t wait to spend forever together. Dogs, horses and all!”

"We met at Thermal in 2016 and the day we met I actually ended up asking her out to dinner. We went to dinner that night and we’ve been together ever since,” Cook revealed. “We met each other because of horses. Horses are a big part of our lives individually and together it’s amplified because it’s something we share and we can do it together.”

Cook and Cuoco started dating in March of 2016, six months after Cuoco announced her split from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting. The equestrian proposed on Cuoco's 32nd birthday last November. See more in the video below.

