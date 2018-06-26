Kaley Cuoco Sports 'Bride' T-Shirt After 'Magical' Bachelorette Party

Kaley Cuoco is in wedding mode!

The Big Bang Theory star was spotted wearing a tee reading "Bride" in rainbow letters as she headed to a yoga class in Los Angeles on Monday. Cuoco smiled wide for photographers as she walked down the sidewalk in black gym shorts, cool sunglasses and her stunning engagement ring.

The actress' outing comes just days after she partied it up with friends and family at her pink-themed bachelorette party on Saturday night. Cuoco and her crew -- including celeb stylish Brad Goreski -- jammed out to plenty of Beyonce, Britney Spears and Madonna, and posted tons of pics and videos to social media.

Cuoco and her fiance, Karl Cook, got engaged last November, when Cook surprised her with a proposal on her 32nd birthday.

ET caught up with Cuoco at the Stand Up for Pits Benefit in Hollywood, California, just a few weeks before Cook got down on one knee. Cuoco seemed smitten by her beau, telling us he was "totally the guy" for her.

"I think the common denominator is the horses, it just works for us," she said. "We have this special bond so, yeah, the animals. He's so real. I've never met a kinder human being, he's gentle, and he's real. I'm completely in love with him. Nothing could be better."

