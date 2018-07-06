Kaley Cuoco Says Post-Wedding Shoulder Surgery Was Pre-Planned Over a Year Ago

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about the shoulder surgery she underwent just days after her wedding to Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram Stories on Friday, explaining that the procedure was actually pre-planned.

"For everyone asking, because everyone's been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I've had for over a year," she revealed. "I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. Right, babe?"

"Just brilliant, hun," added Karl, who was in the same room as Kaley while she was filming.

Instagram Stories

The Camarillo, California, native revealed that the recovery will take approximately four to six weeks, and she's currently "in a pretty big cast."

"No horsies for a minute," the equestrian lover added. "But time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy [Karl], or him kill me. Thanks for the love!"

Instagram Stories

Kaley also shared multiple pics and videos of her husband attempting to style her hair over the course of two days while she continues to recover.

"All I'm asking for is a top knot ponytail," she said, as Karl did his best to honor the request. "No, I want a top knot bun. Please don't mess this up."

This was the hilarious result:

Instagram Stories

"It's not bad," she joked.

"I'm pretty much a professional stylist now," Karl said during their day two "top knot making" snaps.

Instagram Stories

Kaley, 32, and Karl, 27, said "I do" last Saturday in a beautiful ceremony in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Hear more (and see the pics!) from their wedding day in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco Hospitalized for Shoulder Surgery Days After Wedding

Watch Kaley Cuoco's First Dance With Husband Karl Cook

Inside Kaley Cuoco's 'Unique' Wedding -- Plus See the Moment She Laid Eyes on her Groom (Exclusive)

Related Gallery