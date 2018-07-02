Inside Kaley Cuoco's 'Unique' Wedding -- Plus See the Moment She Laid Eyes on her Groom (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco slipped into her gorgeous white lace wedding gown and floor-length cape while shoved into a barn full of horse feed, ET can reveal.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star tied the knot with equestrian Karl Cook at a beautiful ceremony in Rancho Santa Fe, California, on Saturday, and new details have emerged about the extravagant nuptials.

"She snuck over to the barn at 7:45 p.m. and was shoved into the feed room, where all the food for the horses are, to put on her dress and get ready to walk down the aisle -- because she walked down the aisle in the barn past all of her horses,” shares wedding planner Lauren Tatum. “She was standing in a room full of horse feed!"

"The whole [wedding] was unique and unusual, including their horseshoe altar,” adds Tatum, whose company, Lauren Tatum Events, organized the whole wedding. “That was Karl’s ranch. The horseshoe altar was 10 feet tall by 8 feet wide. They love their animals."

In fact, the couple’s shared love of animals was a key factor in the ceremony, Tatum says.

"The two things that were most important to Kaley were that everyone could feel the love between her and Karl, and their love for their animals,” she explains. “That is what they cared about -- the animals and each other -- and that is what they wanted relayed to the guests; that those are what is most important in both of their lives forever and always."

While Cuoco got dressed in the barn, guests arrived at 8 p.m. and made their way into the grand tent.

Cuoco made her entrance while award-winning New Zealand songstress Gin Wigmore performed a touching rendition of “I Will Love You,” from her 2015 record Blood and Bone.

“A real honor to be part of such a truly magical moment in the most gorgeous setting for the incredibly awesome Kaley @normancook & Karl @mrtankcook,” the 32-year-old singer/songwriter captioned a video of the performance.

In further clips shared by Cook, he can be seen grinning and clapping when Cuoco made her entrance, while the bride is shown arriving on the arm of her dad and excitedly greeting Cook before giving her dad an extra hug.

As the celebrant wiped away tears, the pair then held hands at the altar, which was made out of hydrangeas, peonies, pink roses and champagne pampas grass.



After the couple said their “I dos,” the real fun began with an epic 1920s-themed reception, featuring an ice luge, aerialists, fire-breathing, magic and a photo booth.

"Her ice luge had her wedding dress pattern carved into the front,” Tatum says, adding that the celebrations continued until the band stopped playing at 2 a.m. “There were unicycle riders showing people where to go from the valet onto the property. There were stilt walkers. There were aerialists who did performances hanging from way up in the sky for the guests. There were jugglers. All of this was really late night; all those people came out and did performances. There was a guy that blew fire out of his mouth!"

"There were cigarette girls who would pass out different key chains, lighters, candy, breath mints, jewelry and chocolate cigars,” she continues. “There was a magician there who did tricks."

As for the food, the menu featured gourmet burgers with homemade ketchup, sage mustard and “all the cheese you could possibly think to put on a burger.” The hearty spread was accompanied by corn on the cob and broccolini and an array of fries – including French, sweet potato and waffle!

The pair even catered to guests’ late-night munchies with “sober-up food” including a taco bar, bratwurst bar, hot nuts and cotton candy.

"Karl was in charge of picking all the whiskeys, bourbons, beers and late-night food," Tatum says.

*Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

