Kaley Cuoco Cries as She Recites Emotional Wedding Vows to Karl Cook: Watch

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook declared their love for one another in sweet vows they exchanged at their wedding on Saturday.

Cuoco and Cooktied the knot in Rancho Santa Fe and stylist Brad Goreski shared footage of them exchanging their vows on his Instagram Stories.

“And I would go to my phone, and I’d go to my notes and I couldn’t write anything,” the 32-year-old actress tells her now-husband in a clip from the altar while wearing a gorgeous embroidered Reem Acra cape and gown. “And I didn’t really understand why. And it’s because there really weren’t enough words to describe how I actually, truly feel about you.”

Meanwhile, Cook appeared to have taken a more playful route with his vows. “To understand you plucking my eyes with my unibrow comes from a place of love… I promise to remove any errant insect that journeys into our home,” the 26-year-old groom said before getting serious.

As fans know, the couple bond over their mutual love of animals – particularly horses. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the TV star’s dwarf mini horse Shmooshy made an appearance during the festivities -- with loads of braids in his mane and bows in his tail.

After the ceremony, Kaley took to the dance floor in a lace jumpsuit by Tadashi Shoji to cut a rug with her new hubby, which was also captured by onlookers and fellow dancers.

See more on Kaley in the clip below.

