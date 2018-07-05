Kaley Cuoco Hospitalized for Shoulder Surgery Days After Wedding

Kaley Cuoco picked an unconventional honeymoon destination -- the hospital!

On Thursday, the actress shared that she had to undergo shoulder surgery just days after marrying Karl Cook. The revelation arrived from the TV star’s Instagram account, where she posted a photo of herself looking less than thrilled while lying in a hospital bed as her brand-new hubby cracked a toothy grin for the camera.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery,” she captioned the image. “Thank you for all the love and support! ❤️ knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems 🙄🤪 thank god my hair color is on point.”

She also shared a photo of herself presumably from after the procedure in which she is fast asleep on a couch with her arm held in a sling as a puppy lounges nearby.

This is the first time Cuoco has mentioned her shoulder surgery on social media and the circumstances surrounding her hospital stint are still unknown. ET has reached out to her reps for more information.

As promised, Cook has since shared a new photo of his wife on Instagram including a photo of her looking downright miserable. Her cheeks are flushed as if she's been crying and her lips are pursed in a pained grimace. "Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow....well @normancook yours is memorable," he wrote.

He also shared a video of Kaley snoring during a car ride where she is once again wearing her arm in a sling. "@normancook snoring like a distressed walrus," he wrote. "I love you so much honey but wow!"

The Big Bang Theory actress tied the knot with Cook on Saturday, June 30, in Rancho Santa Fe, California. She walked down the aisle in a gorgeous cape and gown by Reem Acra. Later, she took to the dance floor at the reception in a similarly lacy jumpsuit by Tadashi Shoji.

