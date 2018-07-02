Johnny Galecki Posts Sweet Tribute to 'Fake Wife' Kaley Cuoco on Her Wedding Day

Johnny Galecki "couldn't be happier" for his newly married Big Bang Theory co-star, Kaley Cuoco!

The actor took to Instagram to share several pics from Cuoco's wedding to Karl Cook on Saturday, posting sweet tributes to his on-screen wife and real-life ex-girlfriend. Cuoco and Galecki dated for about two years from 2007-2009, shortly after sparking their on-screen romance on Big Bang Theory, but have remained on good terms since splitting.

"Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancookand @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night," Galecki captioned a sweet black-and-white pic of he and Cuoco sharing a smile on her big day. "So much love for you both."

The actor also posted a pic with both Cuoco and Cook -- or "KC Squared" as the actress adorably referred to her new husband in one of her elated posts about their wedding day -- writing, "Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight. ❤️."

Of course, Galecki wasn't the only Big Bang Theory star present to celebrate Cuoco's big day. Their fellow co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch also posted sweet pics from the ceremony and reception.

"What a wedding!" Bialik captioned her series of shots. "Hearty and beloved congrats to possibly the happiest couple ever ;) @normancook and @mrtankcook on their marriage, and for throwing a truly unique and EPIC party!! #kcsquared I know my table had a great time."

"The most tremendous congratulations to these beautiful newlyweds!!!" Rauch wrote on a photo of Cuoco and Cook sharing a kiss in a beautifully decorated horse stable. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness!! Love you guys! @normancook @mrtankcook #kcsquared."

Jim Parsons also shared a tribute to the pair on his Instagram page, writing, "Huge congrats to these two - Kaley and Karl - on their marriage. They’re a truly well-matched pair with so much love between them... it’s a beautiful thing to be around them and I am so happy for them both."

Cuoco also got some wedding day love from her longtime friend and 8 Simple Rules co-star Amy Davidson, who shared several pics and videos from the special day. "Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Cook!!" she wrote. "Watching the two of you commit your lives to each other was truly magical🌟🌟🌟I laughed, I cried, and then I laughed some more... Kales, you were such a STUNNING bride and Karl, you are so dapper my friend! I wish you both ALL the love in the world🙏🏻 #kcsquared@normancook @mrtankcook."

See more on Cuoco's stunning wedding in the video below!

