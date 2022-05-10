Halsey Shares New Diagnoses After Mystery Health Struggles

Halsey is sharing an update about their health. The "Bad at Love" singer took to their Instagram Stories on Tuesday to fill fans in on what's been going on after being hospitalized for anaphylaxis -- or a severe allergic reaction.

Tuesday's Instagram update was a follow-up to their TikTok video about being allergic to coffee and a long list of foods, which Halsey said on Instagram was "literally everything."

Halsey, who was wearing a heart monitor in their video, revealed that they've been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects connective tissue, primarily the skin, joints, and blood vessel walls, Sjogren's is an immune disorder characterized by dry eyes and dry mouth, mast cell activation syndrome is marked by repeated episodes of anaphylaxis and POTS is a blood circulation disorder.

"My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really really really sick -- I've been kind of sick most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad," the singer said. "After seeing like, a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and POTS, and I'm still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things. It could potentially be another time of auto-immune disease."

While Halsey said they've struggled with endometriosis -- a condition in which tissue similar to that typically found in the uterus grows outside of the uterus -- and a list auto-immune disorders for most of their adult life, they've only gotten worse since the 27-year-old singer gave birth to their son, Ender.

Despite their ongoing health battle, Halsey urged fans not to worry when they see that the singer is sick or wearing a heart monitor.

"I'm keeping you guys updated, because I know that you're seeing the heart monitor and that I'm sick all the time, and I don't want anybody to be worrying," they said.

Halsey shared that they are currently on a treatment plan and is still preparing for their upcoming Love and Power Tour.

"I am on a treatment plan right now," Halsey revealed. "I'm in rehearsals for the tour. I'm really excited and really confident that I'm going to be able to do it in a way that's healthy where I could perform my best for all of you, and honestly, I'm just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy because I'm just so active and doing cardio and stuff every day, and I get to see you guys."

Adding, "I can't tour the way I used to when I was younger, when I didn't give a s**t about my body…. I've learned a lot about doing my job under the conditions I'm experiencing."

The new mom most recently opened up about their health ahead of the GRAMMYs in April, writing, "The last time I attended the GRAMMYs was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅," Halsey recalled. "As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago."

While Halsey did not elaborate on the medical procedure, the singer added, "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)."

Halsey knocked the look out of the park, hitting the GRAMMY carpet in a strapless dark maroon and black belted Pressiat gown with a high back slit, black strappy heels and a matching black statement hat.

