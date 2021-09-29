Halsey Shares the First Pics of Baby Ender's Face
Halsey Gives Birth to Her First Child With Alev Aydin
‘The Real's Jeannie Mai Expecting First Child With Husband Jeezy
Debra Messing Questions Why Kim Kardashian Is Hosting 'Saturday …
Watch Lil Nas X Give Birth to His Debut Album ‘Montero’
Shakira Dances With Her Sons to Viral J Balvin TikTok Dance
Angelina Jolie Wants Her Family 'to Heal' Amid Ongoing Custody B…
Princess Beatrice Welcomes First Baby With Husband Edoardo Mapel…
‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant on Her Truce With Karen Huger and Fallout…
Donny Osmond Celebrates First Week of Solo Vegas Residency With …
JoJo Siwa Reveals When She'll Meet Her 'Dancing With the Stars' …
'Darcey & Stacey': Watch Stacey Get a Psychic Reading About Her …
Nelly Talks Becoming the First Rapper to Star in ‘CMT Crossroads…
Lindsie Chrisley Says There 'Will Never Be Reconciliation' With …
'A.P. Bio' Season 4 First Look: Patton Oswalt Lets Out Some Stea…
Jessica Chastain Shares Initial Reaction to Her Tammy Faye Trans…
Met Gala 2021: Zendaya Told Storm Reid to Chop Off Her Hair!
Emmys 2021: Emerald Fennell Shares Her Advice to ‘The Crown’s Ne…
Britney Spears Engaged to Sam Asghari
Saweetie Says She Wore Her Airport Outfit to Perform at iHeartRa…
Halsey is showing off their baby's face for the first time! The singer took to Instagram on their 27th birthday to post the first pics of baby Ender's face, two months after welcoming the newborn with their beau, Alev Aydin.
In the shots, Aydin holds the couple's bundle of joy, who's sporting a colorful onesie, blue hat and coordinating socks. The baby is happily smiling in the first pic, and looking thoughtfully out into the distance in the second.
"The best birthday gift there is," Halsey captioned the post.
The singer announced Ender's arrival in July, by sharing a black-and-white shot from their hospital room. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth," Halsey wrote alongside the pics. "Powered by love."
Halsey went on to share shots of themself breastfeeding, as well as pics of Ender's nursery, though the singer had yet to reveal their baby's face until Wednesday's post.
In an August interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Halsey opened up about why they kept their pregnancy journey largely offline.
"I had to make a choice, especially in my pregnancy, where the girl who's been the open book for six years, this had to be mine. I was not going to put myself [out there]," Halsey said. "The consequences were too high. The consequences of letting social media stress me out or cause me grief. It's no longer just me being affected by it. There's a whole other person whose nervous system is being affected by the status of mine. So I had to kind of make that choice."
RELATED CONTENT:
Halsey on Being Pregnant in the Public Eye & 'Treated Like a Teen Mom'
Halsey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child
Halsey Reveals Her Baby Registry With Everything New Moms Need
Related Gallery