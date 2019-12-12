Halsey Shows Off Her Natural Hair -- See the Pic!

Halsey is showing off her natural hair.

The "Now or Never" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pic revealing what her real hair looks like, after sporting a variety of styles over the past few years. Halsey -- who has recently sported voluminous red locks one day, long, wavy strands the next, and more recently, a sleek, black bob, posed with her short, curly black hair in full view.

'Strawberry fields 🍓," she captioned the pic on Wednesday.

"Natural beauty ✨," Julia Kelly wrote, while fans complimented Halsey's hair in the comments. "Pls keep this hair hals," one follower wrote.

Wednesday's post comes over a year after Halsey found herself defending her racial identity online. The singer, whose father is African American and mother is Italian, Hungarian and Irish, spoke out about how hotel shampoo and conditioners didn't work for a variety of hair types, including her own.

"I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color," she wrote. "I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying."

"The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement," Halsey continued. "If white ppl can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to [sic]. Its an ‘insignificant’ example of a bigger problem. That’s all!"

Followers then questioned Halsey's heritage, with one follower writing, "You are one of the white people sweetie."

"No. I am Not," Halsey wrote back.

See more on stars showing off their natural locks in the video below.

