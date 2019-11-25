Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Hair After Concert

Ariana Grande is letting her hair down.

The "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," singer gave fans a look at her natural hair on her Instagram Story on Monday, the morning after her concert in Tampa, Florida. Gone is the sleek, waist-long ponytail Grande is known for; instead, the performer sports short, voluminous locks with a bit of a curl.

"The most hair," she wrote alongside a video of herself stroking the ends of her hair, before letting her high ponytail loose. It's the first time fans have gotten a look at Grande's natural hair since she posted a throwback photo of herself as a kid in February.

.@ArianaGrande shows off her natural hair on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/PeVCkaiciu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2019

Grande's Tampa concert came one week after the singer opened up to her fans about the struggles she's having on her Sweetener Tour. She was forced to cancel her tour stop in Lexington, Kentucky, last week due to health issues.

"Hi my loves so I'm still very sick . i've been sick since the last London show [in mid-October]," she wrote on her Instagram Story ahead of the cancellation.

"I don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay i'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show. I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow's show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left," she added.

See more on Grande in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Reveals Who She Wants to Bring to the GRAMMYs After Scoring 5 Nominations

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Illness, Says She's 'In So Much Pain' During 'Sweetener' Tour

Ariana Grande Teases a Live Version of Her 'Sweetener' Album

Related Gallery