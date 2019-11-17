Ariana Grande is discussing some health issues with fans -- and announcing the cancelation of her Sunday concert at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

"OK, so I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow, I'm not really sure what's going on," she states in a new Instagram Story video. "But I unfortunately don't think I'll be able to push through tonight. I'm so sad and sorry. I'm so upset. But, of course, obviously you will be refunded."

"I'm just really devastated," she continues. "Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry."

One day prior, the platinum-selling artist shared a number of other posts on her Instagram Story revealing that she's "in so much pain."

"Hi my loves so I'm still very sick . i've been sick since the last London show [in mid-October]," she wrote in the first post. "I don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay i'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show. I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow's show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left."

"I'm truly cherishing every moment of this… I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out," she continued. "Please take this as a gentle heads up … I don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid I can't make the show happen."

The 26-year-old concluded the post by writing: "I'm on all the meds. Getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through. Mom and friends are taking good care of me. Just a scary feeling. Love you wall my heart and will keep you updated."

Grande also shared stills and video of her breathing into what looks like a humidifier, as well as some footage of friends bringing her a care package, which included fresh fruit, tea and marshmallows.

"Update: still can't swallow or lift my head. love u," she wrote in another post. "Medicated af and hoping to wake up better. Seeing doc again in am and will let you know about show. I'm so sorry again. It's catching up to me I guess. Love u the most."

"Love u," she continued in another video. "Sorry for the anxious updates and for over sharing I just don't want anyone not aware of what's going on ahead of time. You know I push through and hide things as often as I can/as well as I can when sick and wouldn't say something unless it were really tough."

