Ariana Grande Teases a Live Version of Her 'Sweetener' Album

Ariana Grande has indicated that she may be working on a live version of her Sweetener album!

The songstress took to social media on Sunday and Monday to tease her latest project and get opinions on what should make the cut for “the live album.”

One post showed a group of folders labeled with different cities from her tour in support of the album, which she released in August 2018.

“Promise I’m sending you these vocals today,” she wrote, alongside another clip showing her laptop.

On Monday, Grande also posted an Instagram Story in which she sang along to a clip and wrote a caption asking fans, “Should ‘It’s hot as balls, Dublin,’ make it to the live album?”

.@ArianaGrande continues to tease a #SWT live album on her Instagram story. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/muUsKSHapN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 10, 2019

Grande previously hinted at a live album with a tweet in October, posting a photo of her computer playing vocals she had just received.

“So .... i got a bunch of my live vocals from tour on my laptop thanks to johnny and toby 💻 about to start comping thru and picking my favorite adlibs / performance moments on this flight ... just in case u want a live album one day 🎙🌪 ☁️,” she wrote.

so .... i got a bunch of my live vocals from tour on my laptop thanks to johnny and toby 💻 about to start comping thru and picking my favorite adlibs / performance moments on this flight ... just in case u want a live album one day 🎙🌪 ☁️ pic.twitter.com/F3qcEBVBLE — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 17, 2019

Grande has previously released studio, compilation and remix albums, but this would be her first live record.

She followed up Sweetener with another album, Thank U, Next, which she released in February.

See more on Grande below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria Justice Reveals the Reason She Recently Texted Ariana Grande (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande Reflects on One-Year Anniversary of Hit Song 'Thank U, Next': 'I've Learned and Healed'

Ariana Grande Transforms Her Home into 'Haunted Hotel' Party -- Demi Lovato, Lizzo & More Attend

Ariana Grande Reignites Mikey Foster Dating Rumors With an Instagram Comment | The Download Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery