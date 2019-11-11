Ariana Grande Teases a Live Version of Her 'Sweetener' Album
Ariana Grande has indicated that she may be working on a live version of her Sweetener album!
The songstress took to social media on Sunday and Monday to tease her latest project and get opinions on what should make the cut for “the live album.”
One post showed a group of folders labeled with different cities from her tour in support of the album, which she released in August 2018.
“Promise I’m sending you these vocals today,” she wrote, alongside another clip showing her laptop.
On Monday, Grande also posted an Instagram Story in which she sang along to a clip and wrote a caption asking fans, “Should ‘It’s hot as balls, Dublin,’ make it to the live album?”
Grande previously hinted at a live album with a tweet in October, posting a photo of her computer playing vocals she had just received.
“So .... i got a bunch of my live vocals from tour on my laptop thanks to johnny and toby 💻 about to start comping thru and picking my favorite adlibs / performance moments on this flight ... just in case u want a live album one day 🎙🌪 ☁️,” she wrote.
Grande has previously released studio, compilation and remix albums, but this would be her first live record.
She followed up Sweetener with another album, Thank U, Next, which she released in February.
