Ariana Grande is reflecting on one of the biggest hits of her career, and how much she's "learned and healed" since dropping it.

On Sunday, the songstress took to social media to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her hit song, "Thank U, Next."

"Happy birthday ‘thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal," she shared on Twitter.

The 26-year-old, who's spent most of her year on her Sweetener World Tour, went on to thank her fans for giving her "endless strength, energy and inspiration."

"It’s been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet ... happy! year. thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration... and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i’m sure they’re just as exhausted lmao," she wrote.

As far as her love life, Grande added that she still doesn't "know sh*t ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like."

"Other than hanging with pups and piggy," she added, "which i’ve learned is ... actually ... more than enough."

"Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but .... my heart feels good," she continued. "Even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions ... i’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u."

In "Thank U, Next," which was released as the lead track from her 2019 album of the same name, Grande opens up about her past relationships with former fiancee Pete Davidson and late rapper Mac Miller, among others.

In related Ariana Grande news, the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack recently dropped, which was executive produced by the singer-songwriter and includes the lead single “Don’t Call Me Angel,” brought together by Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey,

In September, ET caught up with Elizabeth Banks, who directed and stars as Bosley in the upcoming reboot, and she gushed over how perfect Grande was for the soundtrack.

"Ariana delivered!" Banks said. "Ariana Grande came in really early on to executive produce the soundtrack for the movie. I was really obsessed with the Black Panther soundtrack, and how one artist sort of took over and really represented not just the theme of the movie but the audience for the movie."

"She's just so perfect and she really loves Charlie's Angels," she added.

