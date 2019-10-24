Lizzo and Ariana Grande Drop Killer 'Good As Hell' Remix -- Listen

Lizzo and Ariana Grande just dropped the collaboration we didn't know we needed!

The singers released a "Good as Hell" remix on Thursday, which has fans going wild. Lizzo had teased the collab on her social media earlier in the day, posting an Instagram Live of herself while holding a Starbucks cup and telling people, "If you can guess the size of this drink, you'll know what I am talking about."

Grande then confirmed she was a part of the song by reposting Lizzo's video on her Instagram Story, as well as sharing a snippet of her part.

"I ain't worried now/Imma let my hair down," Grande croons.

"We got a sweet little remix of 'good as hell' coming to you tonight," Grande wrote. "Thank you for thinking of me @lizzobeeating. Love you!"

Grande isn't the only celeb who has recently worked with Lizzo. Justin Timberlake told ET earlier this month that he and the "Truth Hurts" singer were in the studio together.

"I'm not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to tell you she can, but it's flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it," he said.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also gushed to ET about how much she admired Lizzo and would love to create music together.

"Gosh I love Lizzo. She's so badass," Rihanna said. "I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass."

"She is everything that Savage stands for," Rihanna continued, referring to her new, bold line of lingerie. "A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It's the confidence that you have in yourself and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand."

