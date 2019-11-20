It seems like Ariana Grande is ready to say "thank u, next" to the GRAMMYs this year.

After deciding not to perform at last year's awards -- where she won her very first golden gramophone -- Grande may be headed back to the GRAMMYs in January.

The singer scored five nominations for the 2020 awards on Wednesday morning, landing nods for both Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "7 Rings," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for thank u, next and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Social House collab "Boyfriend."

She took to Twitter with her reactions, first writing simply, "oh wow oh wow."

"crying. moved and honored. thank u @RecordingAcad," Grande later added before tagging Social House and collaborators Victoria Monet and Tommy Brown in another tweet, which read, "pls come hold me (and grab the cliquot) @VictoriaMonet @TBHITS @SocialHouseTC."

oh wow oh wow — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

crying. moved and honored. thank u @RecordingAcad. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

She even started planning for the awards ceremony in a lengthier, but no less grateful post on Instagram. "thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together. the acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u," she wrote. "pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. 💍 also also !!!! i have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well ! i cant wait to celebrate everyone together."

The 26-year-old pop star's decision not to attend or perform at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in February stirred up some controversy, especially after Grande called out the show's producers for "lying" about why she wouldn't be taking the stage. Even so, after finding out that she'd won her very first GRAMMY at the awards show -- Best Pop Vocal Album for 2018's Sweetener -- Grande took a moment to reflect on the win and thank all those involved.

"I know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but f**k ....... 🥺 this is wild and beautiful," the star singer shared to Instagram following her win. "Thank you so much. i love u @pharrell@scooterbraun @allisonjamiekaye every human being at @republicrecords @awsuki@ilya_music Max Martin @tbhits@victoriamonet @socialhouse@recordingacademy & the voters 🖤."

The fallout at the 2019 GRAMMYs came after show producer Ken Ehrlich gave an interview to the Associated Press in which he claimed that the singer felt it was "too late for her to pull something together" in time for the show.

"I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande tweeted in response to Ehrlich's statement. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

"I offered 3 different songs," she continued. "It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me."

"Hope that helps everyone understand my decision. I am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year," Grande concluded her tweets.

See more about last year's controversy in the video below.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Ariana Grande Not Performing at the GRAMMYs: Insider Details From Creative Team (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Illness, Says She's 'In So Much Pain' During 'Sweetener' Tour

Ariana Grande Teases a Live Version of Her 'Sweetener' Album

Ariana Grande Reacts to Winning First GRAMMY Despite Recent Feud

Related Gallery