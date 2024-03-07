Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are officially a family of three!

On Thursday, the longtime couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child.

"dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. we love you more than you will truly ever know," the couple wrote in their joint post. "thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f**k to sleep. love, mom and dad. ♥️."

Alongside their announcement, the Hamilton stars gave their followers a first glimpse at their tiny tot, sharing a photo of the newborn's legs wearing an olive green onesie.

Of course, it didn't take very long for the couple's friends and loved ones to jump in the comments section with congratulatory messages. Halle Bailey excitedly wrote, "congratulations!!!! love you!!!"

Ashley Madekwe also shared her excitement, commenting, "Thank you for giving my son a brother! 🥹🖤."

Diggs, 42, and Raver-Lampman, 35, first met in Broadway's Hamilton back in 2015. Diggs portrayed Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, and Raver-Lampman was part of the ensemble. Their relationship started off as a friendship before it later turned into a romance a few years later.

In September 2023, the pair announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. "we can't wait to meet you. ❤️," they captioned a joint post showing the couple holding Raver-Lampman's baby bump.

For the most part, Diggs and Raver-Lampman keep their romance out of the spotlight, but in March 2021, they gave fans a look at their home life when they appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest.

"Because we were living there, every piece, every decision had such a deep sense of meaning... This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look," Raver-Lampman told the publication at the time.

Diggs added, "Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away. Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be."

