Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs are collaborating on something really special -- the Central Park stars are expecting their first baby together!

The couple revealed the sweet news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing photos of The Little Mermaid actor, 41, laughing and kissing The Umbrella Academy actress, 35, as they both hold her baby bump.

"We can’t wait to meet you ❤️," they captioned the joint post.

The comments quickly filled with well-wishes from their friends and former co-stars, including Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr., who wrote, "Freshly braided and twisted…we gon all be alright."

Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda also sent his love to the happy couple, replying with a gif of Diggs shaking his head in excitement and writing, "LETS GOOOOOOOOOO ❤️❤️❤️"

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The couple first met in 2015 as part of Hamilton's first Broadway cast; Diggs portrayed Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, and Raver-Lampman was part of the ensemble. The two remained friends before eventually sparking a relationship off-stage a few years later.

And Hamilton wasn't their only time working together -- the duo also stars on Apple TV+'s Emmy-nominated and acclaimed animated musical series, Central Park. The series follows the Tillerman family -- park caretaker Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.), his wife and reporter, Paige (Kathryn Hahn), and their two kids, Molly (Raver-Lampman) and Cole (Tituss Burgess) -- as they navigate life in New York City.

Diggs voices Helen, the bewildered assistant to mogul magnate Bitsy (Stanley Tucci).

When ET spoke with Raver-Lampmen about their characters possibly interacting in the series, the actress said they typically work on their audio work separately but are hopeful for something in the future.

"We have a little at-home studio, and we'll use that, but he usually does all of his stuff separately, and I do all of my stuff separately. But we keep praying for a Molly-Helen collab," she said. "I feel like that could happen maybe in season 4, who knows. Hopefully, we'll get lucky."

Although the couple generally keeps their romance private, they gave fans an intimate look at their life together in March 2021, when they appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest to talk about their Southern California home designed by Mandy Cheng.

"Because we were living there, every piece, every decision had such a deep sense of meaning... This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look," Raver-Lampman told the outlet.

Diggs added, "Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away. Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

