The countdown to The Little Mermaid continues and to give fans a sneak peek at what's to come, Entertainment Tonight is exclusively debuting a first look at an iconic musical number from the live-action reimagining.

In ET's clip, Halle Bailey's Ariel recalls her brief foray to the surface world to a disbelieving Sebastian, voiced by Daveed Diggs. While the gushing mermaid waxes poetic about how the ship she saw "rolled on the winds and filled the sky with fire," the talking crustacean isn't moved.

"OK, listen to me. The human world's a mess," Sebastian declares as the familiar melody of the animated film's single, "Under the Sea," begins playing. "Life under the sea is better than anything they got going on up there."

While scenes from the musical number have been briefly seen in previous trailers and sneak peeks, it's the first time fans hear Diggs' take on the beloved crab and his iconic voice.

Disney previously celebrated the film's upcoming release by unveiling the first single from the film's soundtrack. Fans got their first proper listen to Bailey's rendition of the film's classic song, "Part of Your World," which was briefly heard in previous trailers and sneak peeks. The song is available to stream on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, along with a visualizer video that can be seen on YouTube.

The studio also released brand-new character posters, featuring Bailey as Ariel, Diggs as Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

ET spoke with Bailey on the Met Gala carpet last Monday, where the 23-year-old shared what she's looking forward to with the film's premiere mere weeks away. "I'm most excited for people's reactions to the film," Bailey said. "It's been such a long wait so it's coming this month now, so it's gonna be exciting."

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26.

