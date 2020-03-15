Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have been spending a lot of time together lately.

The former Bachelorette arrived back in Cameron's hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday. He even picked her up from the airport, fueling rumors the pair have reignited their romance.

Pics and videos posted to social media by fans show Cameron greeting Brown at Palm Beach International Airport and putting her luggage in the back of his car while she hops in the front seat. It's Brown's second visit to Florida this month, after she reportedly joined Cameron last weekend to celebrate the life of his late mother, Andrea Cameron, who died of a brain aneurysm.

Cameron was runner-up on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and after her failed engagement to her final pick, Jed Wyatt, the former pageant queen asked out Cameron for a drink. After spending the night together in Los Angeles following her season finale last July, the two went their separate ways -- but continued to publicly support each other.

If Brown and Cameron are back together, it seems they have the approval of the contractor's best friend, Matt James. James -- who was announced as a contestant of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette last week, before the show postponed production due to coronavirus precautions -- shared a photo of himself and Brown on Instagram on Sunday.

"When you confront that internet bully 😅 📸: @brownbearvisuals," he captioned a shot of Brown with her arm wrapped around him.

In an interview with ET last week, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison said he wouldn't be shocked if Cameron and Brown got back together. "Yeah, it wouldn't shock me. I think they'd be great together," he shared. "But they're probably just friends."

Brown's good friend Demi Burnett also weighed in on her possible romance with Cameron while speaking with ET on Wednesday night.

"Honestly, I've been so busy, I've been running around, I haven't talked to Hannah intimately. We've just been texting a little bit... So, I don't even know what's going on with her, but I'm sure she'll give me the full tea whenever she gets back," Burnett said.

"I would be supportive of whatever Hannah wanted to do," she shared. "I think Tyler's really hot. I think Hannah's really hot, so they'd be great together."

See more in the video below.

