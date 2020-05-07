Hannah Brown Says She 'Definitely Wants to Be in a Relationship' Again

Hannah Brown is ready to find love again. During a recent Instagram Live, the 25-year-old former Bachelorette star told her followers that she "definitely want[s] to be in a relationship."

"I think I’m finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life," she said. "I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that."

Despite her readiness for love, Brown said she's "single right now" and will remain that way "until it's right."

"I don’t date around, really. I mean, you have to date people, but I date, like, seriously," she explained, before sharing why she might have to wait a bit before embarking on her journey to find Mr. Right.

"I feel like right now quarantine's not the best time to try to date," Brown said. "But I feel like I am at a place where I’m ready to do that, to test the waters a little bit."

As for who she'll date, Brown groaned at the thought that it'd be someone from Bachelor Nation. "I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor," she said. "Y’all are driving me crazy!"

No matter who she dates, Brown said that her number one quality in a potential beau is "honesty."

"I feel like I should have a dating column," she added.

Brown's comments come after she spent time quarantining with her ex, Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette. Despite their flirty TikTok videos during their time in quarantine, both Brown and Cameron have said that they're not dating.

Watch the video below for more on Brown and Cameron's quarantine antics.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Poke Fun at Dating Rumors This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Hannah Brown Says She's Single After Month-Long Quarantine With Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown Says She Feels 'Triggered' By 'Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart'

Peter Weber Reveals Why He Talked to Hannah Brown While Engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss

Related Gallery