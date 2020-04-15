Hannah Brown says she's single.

The former Bachelorette revealed her relationship status on Instagram Live on Tuesday, while answering a fan's question about her becoming a mom one day.

"I definitely want kids -- not right now though, which is so weird," Brown said. "If you were to ask me, like, a few years ago I would have been, like, 'Oh, for sure by 25, I'm married, and I'd possibly be thinking about kids.'... like, trying to get pregnant right now probably."

"A lot of my friends have babies, and they are the best moms, but I couldn't imagine it. I'm not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, I could be. But, I'm still trying to figure out my life and how it's changed," she continued.

"Also, you have to have a significant other for that," Brown concluded. "And I don't."

Brown's comment about her love life comes after she spent a month quarantining with ex Tyler Cameron and his friends in Jupiter, Florida. The pageant queen is now self-isolating with her family in Alabama, but her weeks with Cameron fueled rumors they were dating.

The pair had fun with the rumors, making TikTok videos with their "Quarantine Crew" that often poked fun at fans' speculation. And, earlier this month, Cameron clapped back at fans on social media who said he and Brown weren't a good match.

The contractor-turned-model also recently opened up about Brown on a Zoom call with fans.

"She's a good friend," he said of Brown.

As for Gigi Hadid, Cameron said his supermodel ex-girlfriend is a "good girl." "She's dating her old man now," he noted of Hadid's rekindled romance with Zayn Malik.

See more in the video below.

