Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis appear to be expanding their family.

Davis was spotted with a sizable baby bump as she and Jeter stepped out for dinner in New York City on Friday night.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showed off her burgeoning belly in a curve-hugging black dress and green bomber jacket. Jeter, 44, meanwhile, looked casual in a blue pullover sweater and jeans.

The couple, already parents to 1-year-old daughter Bella, have yet to confirm Davis' second pregnancy. They tied the knot in a beautiful, intimate ceremony at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, in 2016.

Davis' baby bump was a little less noticeable as she and Jeter walked the red carpet at the former New York Yankees star's foundation event, the 22nd Annual #Turn2Gala, the night before.

Last night we raised more than $1 million at the 22nd Annual #Turn2Gala, which will support our programs and help to improve the lives of young people. Thanks to all who helped us make this year’s event so special! #VincentLimousinepic.twitter.com/MTlb3kfaWW — Turn 2 Foundation (@JeterTurn2) September 28, 2018

We’re on the red carpet at @cipriani with Derek Jeter, Sharlee Jeter & the #JetersLeaders, kicking off the 22nd Annual #Turn2Gala! Follow our @Instagram Stories for a behind-the-scenes look on the red carpet and during the event. #Turn2https://t.co/rDggK75eOzpic.twitter.com/KddHYMSwRn — Turn 2 Foundation (@JeterTurn2) September 27, 2018

Shortly after revealing her first pregnancy, Davis told ET that she wasn't too concerned about the changes her body would go through as she prepared to give birth.

"I'm just so happy right now,” she said. “I'm sure, just like every woman, after you give birth, you're gonna be self-conscious and get back [in] shape, or just what you're comfortable with, but I'll cross that bridge when I come to it.”

