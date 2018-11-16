Hannah Jeter is glowing!

The 28-year-old model and her husband, Derek Jeter, stepped out for a date night at Bar Bevy in Miami on Thursday, where she showed off her adorable baby bump in a stunning LBD at the launch party for Ocean Drive magazine.

Hannah, who is expecting her second child with Derek, turned heads in a black, off-the-shoulder cocktail dress, pairing the chic piece with a small clutch and strappy black heels. Her husband, clad in a classy gray suit, complemented her look perfectly.

WorldRedEye.com

The party was a big night for Derek, who appears on the cover of the outlet's November issue. Others in attendance included David and Isabela Grutman, Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman, Miami Marlins president Chip Bowers and former Yankee star Jorge Posada.

News first broke in September that Derek and Hannah were expecting their second child together. They are also parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Bella Raine.

Hear more on the Jeter family in the video below!

