Happy Days are here again! The major stars of the beloved sitcom came together on Sunday for a special virtual reunion, and they were joined by some famous fans who helped fill in for a fun table read.

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Don Most and Anson Williams all came together -- along with series writer Lowell Ganz -- to read two episodes from the third season of the series. The special event was held to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The reunion also got some help from some celebrities -- who are also fans of the show -- including Josh Gad, Yara Shahidi and D'Arcy Carden, as well as Howard's daughter, Paige Howard.

Carden stood in for Happy Days star Marion Ross, who was originally slated to participate but was unable to attend because, according to Winkler, she wasn't feeling well. Meanwhile, the other guest stars stepped in to read parts played by actors who have since passed away, or are Scott Baio.

The event went off without a hitch and was a fun experience for fans at home, as well as for fans who were part of the reunion!

"This is heaven," Gad wrote on Twitter, alongside a screenshot of the virtual table read that included Winkler and Howard.

Many fans were overjoyed and overwhelmed by the nostalgia of the occasion, and many were impressed by how well the actors all seemed to fall back into the roles they hadn't played in decades.

Here's a look at how fans on Twitter felt about the fun digital gathering.

Live read of a #HappyDays episode with a bunch of the original cast! This is awesome, @WisDems! — Liddle Lamzy Dive Bar (@saucissonsec) October 25, 2020

Happy Days reunion is on! pic.twitter.com/fMGnMys3aa — Meni Livne (@menilivne) October 25, 2020

Such joy seeing @hwinkler4real@RealRonHoward@most_don & #AnsonWilliams reunited for the #HappyDaysReunion,1 of my fav shows of all time.📺nerd in me loved that #LowellGanz was part of this.@joshgad great job as Mr. C.!Do wish @JohnStamos filled in as Chachi though. Next time!😉 pic.twitter.com/Lmjd4N0p5y — Abby (@absalist) October 26, 2020

Happy Days ran for 11 seasons, from 1974 to 1984, for a total of 255 episodes. It also lead to several popular spin-offs including Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy and Joanie Love Chachi, among others.

The cast of the series -- including Howard, Winkler, Williams, Most and Ross -- previously reunited last November with ET's Kevin Frazier, and they opened up about their time on the show, and how they've stayed such close friends.

"We acted together, we played charades together, [we played charity] softball all over the world together," Winkler shared.

"It feels like if somebody had a script and put some marks on the ground we could just do an episode," Howard added.

"That's the one reason the show was so successful too," Williams chimed in. "There was chemistry, there's just immediate connection. The minute we're together there's just that it factor."

