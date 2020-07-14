After seven years, Alex, Jane, Penny, Max, Brad and Dave will soon be reconnected!

The cast of Happy Endings, a cult classic sitcom that ended in 2013 after three seasons, are reuniting via video chat for a good cause, Variety is first to report. Casey Wilson previously told ET in April that a reunion was in the works.

“For years, the people -- and multiple networks -- have spoken: They do not want this show to continue. Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity,” said series creator David Caspe in a statement. “So if you want to watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.”

Happy Endings stars Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans, Jr. and Wilson are all taking part in the reunion, along with a "surprise special guest."

As for what fans can expect from the , the cast is to perform "And The Pandemmy Goes To…" amid the coronavirus pandemic, and participate in a live Q&A session. Fans are able to submit their questions by using #AskHappyEndings and tag @HappyEndings.

The virtual event will take place July 20 at 4 p.m. PT on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube page. Sony Pictures Television will also be making a donation on behalf of Happy Endings and is encouraging fans of the sitcom to also give to the causes.

This wouldn't be the first reunion to take place among a beloved ensemble cast while much of the country is in quarantine. Here's a look at The Office stars' epic virtual get-together.

