'Happy Endings' Star Casey Wilson Welcomes Baby No. 3 via Surrogate

This story about Casey Wilson has a happy ending indeed.

The actress has welcomed her third child, a baby girl, she announced on Instagram Friday. The Happy Endings star revealed her daughter was born via surrogate, calling it the "highest form" of women supporting women.

"This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances 'Frankie' Rose Caspe is here! Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for," she shared in her post. "Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring."



Added the new mom of three, "Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined. She completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for. I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can." Casey's mom, Kathy Wilson, died of a heart attack in 2005. She was 54 years old.

"Her arrival is healing and joyful," Casey concluded her message. "We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward."

Baby Frankie joins older brothers Max, 7, and Henry, 5. Casey has been married to film and TV writer David Caspe since 2014.

