The ladies of Harlem are back for a second round! Prime Video released the trailer for season 2 of its hit series following the chaotic lives of four friends trying to do their best -- even though they often find themselves in some mess.

Created by writer and executive producer Tracy Oliver, the show's second installment picks up where the first left off: Camille (Meagan Good), a former anthropology professor at Columbia University who has blown up her career and completely disrupted her love life, now has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Quinn (Grace Byers), the loveable trust-fund fashion designer trying to run her struggling business and find love, is setting off on a colorful journey of self-discovery; Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), the filter-free singer and actress working to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain is startled when her career takes a promising turn; and Tye (Jerrie Johnson), the queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length, is reconsidering her future after last season's tumultuous relationship mishaps.

The Prime Video series added several stars to its powerhouse roster, including Rachel True, Courtnee Carter and Luke Forbes who are set to recur, and Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and Lil Rel Howery who will guest star.

True will play Aimee, an earthy, ethereal owner of a plant shop in Harlem who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Tye. Carter will play Zoe, a confident player with a reputation for leaving a trail of broken hearts, and Forbes will play the "handsome and professional" Michael, one of New York’s top real estate agents that Quinn's mom, Patricia (Jasmine Guy), tries to set her up with.

Fox plays Phil, Quinn's doting father, while Shepherd and Howery will play Angie's loving mother, Sonya, and stepbrother Freddie, respectively. Vaughn will portray herself.

Harlem season 2 premieres on Prime Video Feb. 3 with two episodes premiering every week.

