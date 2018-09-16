Harrison Ford Blasts Leaders Who Deny Science: 'We Know Who They Are'

Harrison Ford recently took the stage at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, California, to offer an impassioned message to anyone and everyone concerned about our environmental future -- the problem starts at the top.



“Stop giving power to people who don’t believe in science, or worse than that, pretend they don’t believe in science for their own self-interest,” the Star Wars star said in what could certainly be interpreted as an attack on President Donald Trump and his policies. “They know who they are. We know who they are.”

In 2012, Trump referred to the climate crisis a hoax created by the Chinese “in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive."



Ford went on to call particular attention to the exploitation of natural resources, which rivals the climate crisis in its potentially dire consequences to life on Earth.

“Stop giving power to people who don't believe in science.” - Harrison Ford pic.twitter.com/Ywja01Z7Qi — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 14, 2018

An impassioned- and very serious Harrison Ford- tells the crowd here at the Moscone Center— “I’m here, you’re here, because we *care...if we can’t protect nature, we can’t protect ourselves.” #GlobalClimateActionSummitpic.twitter.com/f5iTjP0Yca — Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) September 13, 2018

“If we don’t change the path that we’re on today, the future of humanity is at stake,” the 76-year-old actor added. “While you work to see the challenge of climate change, I beg of you, don’t forget nature. Because today, the destruction of nature accounts for more global emissions than all the cars and trucks in the world. We can put solar panels on every house. We can turn every car into an electric vehicle. As long as Sumatra burns we will have failed.”



This isn’t the first time Ford has called out science deniers (and seemingly Trump). While being honored at 3Labs, a nonprofit environmental group in Culver City, California, in November 2017, he stated: "We face an unprecedented moment in this country. Today's greatest threat is not climate change, not pollution, not flood or fire. It’s that we've got people in charge of important sh*t who don't believe in science,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

