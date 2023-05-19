Harrison Ford is aging like a fine wine. And a sturdy bottle of wine, at that, according to a reporter who couldn't help herself during a news conference at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Flanked by director James Mangold and actor Mads Mikkelsen as they promoted Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford took a question from a female reporter who first complimented the actor for his good looks in video posted by Variety. The entire room was floored, including Ford, who appeared speechless.

"Look, I think you're still very hot," said the unidentified reporter, prompting the room full of reporters to burst into laughter.

Ford closed his eyes a couple of times as if taken aback by the compliment, but that didn't deter the reporter from carrying on.

"We were stunned to see you take your shirt off in he second scene, and you've still got it," she continued. "How do you keep fit? And can you ride a horse?"

After some quick banter, Ford accepted the compliment and thanked the heavens above for his never-aging looks.

Getty

"Look, I've been blessed with this body," he quipped. "Thanks for noticing."

It's been an eventful week for the 80-year-old star, who on Thursday made a rare red carpet appearance with his wife, Calista Flockhart, at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, for the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The couple had not walked the red carpet together since the Academy Awards in March 2018. But her presence was very much warranted, as Ford also that night, while inside the Grand Theatre Lumiere, received an honorary Palme d'Or.

Ford received a five-minute standing ovation, and he also had the crowd laughing after they rolled his career highlights.

"They say before you die, you see your life flash before your eyes," he said, via Deadline, "and I just saw my life flash before my eyes."

For more celebrity sightings from this year's Cannes Film Festival, check out ET's gallery:

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch the 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer

Ke Huy Quan Kisses Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones' Reunion at Oscars