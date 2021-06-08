Harrison Ford Is Back as Indiana Jones in First On-Set Photo
Harrison Ford’s Adventurous Evolution as ‘Indiana Jones’ Through…
'90 Day Fiance': Angela’s Doctor Rejects Her for Facelift Surgery
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA During Dinner Dat…
90 Day Fiancé: Angela on Losing 100 Pounds and if She's Contempl…
‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston on Whether Chris Harrison Should R…
Angelina Jolie Rocks Sunny Look for Surprise Birthday Dinner Wit…
Pink and Carey Hart on How Having Kids Made Them 'Grow Up' (Excl…
Shailene Woodley Says Fiancé Aaron Rogers Always Makes Her Smile…
'New Amsterdam': Helen Confesses to Max She's Fantasized About T…
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fan for Slamming Claims About Her Changi…
Carrie Underwood Promises ‘Grandness’ in Her Upcoming Las Vegas …
Jessica Alba Gets a Mommy Makeover! See Her Chic New Look
Pink Explains Her Constant Struggle With a Work-Life Balance in …
Angelina Jolie on New Film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and Overcomi…
Chris Harrison Will Not Host 'Bachelor in Paradise,' David Spade…
Brad Pitt Is 'Incredibly Happy' to Have Joint Custody of His Kid…
Carrie Ann Inaba Addresses Backlash for Her Criticism of ‘DWTS’ …
Why Some in the UK Are Critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markl…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby No. 2
EXCLUSIVE: Alfred Enoch and Aja Naomi King React to Who Killed W…
After all these years, the costume still fits!
On Monday, Josh Gad shared a behind-the-scenes look at Harrison Ford wearing his iconic Indiana Jones getup, hat included. "All is right in the world. Welcome back Dr. Jones," Gad captioned the pic of a masked-up Ford speaking to a few crew members.
It was announced in December that the 78-year-old actor would be returning for the fifth and final film in the beloved franchise.
"Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones," the company announced through the official Star Wars Twitter account. "At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey."
As for when fans can see the film, the tweet concluded, "Adventure arrives July 2022."
Ford has not played the world-traveling, Nazi-punching archeologist since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull -- the fourth film. In March 2016, the action star opened up about being excited to play the character again while on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I'll be ready," he said confidently.
"The opportunity to work with [producer] Steven [Spielberg] again and the chance to revisit this character which has brought pleasure to so many people -- not to mention, me," he explained. "It's great fun to play this character. It's great fun to work with Steven. I'm looking forward to it."
As for who will be starring alongside Ford, it was announced in April that Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined the cast. The studio also confirmed that John Williams, who's scored every Indiana Jones movie since Raiders of the Lost Ark, will return as the film's composer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Harrison Ford for 'Indiana Jones 5'
Harrison Ford Returning for Final 'Indiana Jones' Film
Anne Heche Reveals Why Harrison Ford Is One of Her 'Heroes'
Related Gallery