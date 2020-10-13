Anne Heche only made it a few weeks into this season of Dancing With the Stars, but she had a memorable impact during her time on the show. Paired with pro Keo Motsepe, the pair delivered some lively routines, and Heche got candid about her ostracization from Hollywood during the height of her career.

Heche joined Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday as a guest host, and the actress opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about her Dancing With the Stars journey.

"[It was] one of the hardest things I think I've ever done, and I work hard," Heche shared. "But, you know, you say yes to things in life -- or you can say no, but what's the fun in that?"

During her time on the show, Heche shared how going public with her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s all but cost her a career, and how it led to years of exclusion from the industry.

While many people turned their backs on Heche after coming out with her relationship, there were a few special, important people who still supported her during that difficult time -- most notably, her Six Days Seven Nights co-star Harrison Ford.

"I would not have gotten that movie," she recalled. "He called me the day after they said I wasn't gonna get it, because I took Ellen to the [Volcano] premiere, and Harrison Ford, he was a hero. He said, 'Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn who you're sleeping with. We're gonna make the best romantic comedy there is and I'll see ya on the set.'"

"He's one of my heroes," she added. "He fought a battle for me and I would be on any desert island with him any day. He's an extraordinary human being."

ET spoke with Heche shortly after she was eliminated on DWTS last week, and she explained that she hasn't spoke with DeGeneres in quite a while, and didn't tell her she'd be addressing their romance on the show.

"Ellen and I haven't spoken in years!" Heche said, before adding that she'd still be open to talking with her ex at some point in the future. "

"With relationships, I think many of us have [been there], you come to a fork in the road, 'What do you want and what do I want?'" she explained. "Those goals, that intent in life, is determined by the individual. Her intent and my intent were different and that's why we separated."

"I was a part of a revolution that helped move equality forward. I would not have been able to do that if I had not fallen in love with Ellen," she continued. "There is nothing more that I wear with a privilege in my life than being a person who has told the truth, and stands up for it. There is no timeline for truth. I live in love and that's it."

