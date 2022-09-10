After first making a surprise appearance during the Star Wars Celebration back in May, Harrison Ford once again surprised fans by showing up at the D23 Expo to talk about the anticipated new Indiana Jones sequel.

While speaking about the new film, the 80-year-old actor who has played the iconic role since he starred in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. “I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic,” he shared as he teared up on stage.

“These films are about mystery and adventure but they're also about heart and I'm really happy that we have a human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your ass,” Ford continued, adding that the fifth installment “is it” for him. “I will not fall down for you again.”

D23/Disney

Harrison Ford says #IndianaJones5 is a film that will kick your ass! #D23Expopic.twitter.com/H8YnpqtPLV — Michael Lee at #D23expo (@IamMichaelJLee) September 10, 2022

While there was no official reveal of the film’s title, franchise newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined Ford on stage, revealing she had the time of her life working on the sequel. “Keeping up with this guy is exhausting,” she said, referring to her legendary co-star.

The appearance comes after Ford shared the first official image of him back in costume during the Star Wars Celebration. There, he also celebrated John Williams’ birthday as the composer took the stage and led a live performance of the film’s iconic score.

For more on Entertainment Tonight's coverage of D23, read below:

‘The Mandalorian’ Debuts First Teaser Trailer for Season 3

Ellen Pompeo on 'Grey's Anatomy,' Patrick Dempsey Reunion at D23 Expo

‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer: Watch Halle Bailey Sing ‘Part of Your World'