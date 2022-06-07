Jack and Kristina Wagner are mourning a tragic loss. The General Hospital stars' son, Harrison, died on Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a case report. He was 27.

According to the report, Harrison died in a parking lot. His manner and cause of death have yet to be determined, per the report. An autopsy has been scheduled and an investigator has been assigned to Harrison's case, the report confirmed.

Harrison Wagner/Instagram

Harrison Wagner/Instagram

In his final Instagram post, which he shared on May 22, Harrison sat on a bench, looking into the distance contemplatively and wearing headphones in his ears.

"Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔," he captioned the shot.

Jack and Kristina tied the knot in 1993 and got divorced in 2006. They are also parents to Peter, 31. Neither the former couple nor their elder son has publicly spoken out in the wake of Harrison's death.

