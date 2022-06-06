Trouble, Rapper Who Collaborated With Drake and The Weeknd, Dead at 34

Trouble, an Atlanta rapper who collaborated with such artists as Drake and The Weeknd, has died at 34. On Sunday, Def Jam took to Instagram to confirm the musician's death, who was also known as Scoob.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the label wrote. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob."

Per People, Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jedida Canty confirmed during a press conference that Trouble -- whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr -- was killed during a home invasion at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, around 3:20 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Canty stated that Trouble was "visiting a female friend" when the suspect -- who has been identified by authorities as Jamichael Jones -- shot him in the chest once. Although no arrests have been made as of Monday morning, Canty added that police obtained warrants for Jones based on allegations of murder, home invasion and aggravated assault.

Artists took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper, including producer Mike Will Made-It, Jermaine Dupri and Lil Duval.

"HAPPY TO BE ABLE TO HAVE MET U LAUGH WIT U MAKE HISTORY WITH YOU AND GIVE U A REAL OPPORTUNITY YOU DESERVED , STILL 1 OF MY FAVORITE RAPPERS OUT THE CITY , REST EASY BROADIE," Mike Will Made-It wrote on Instagram.

"Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually," Lil Duval tweeted. "And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain't gon front."

