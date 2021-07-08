Harry Hamlin Reveals His Feelings About Daughter Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick
Harry Hamlin has some thoughts about his daughter's beau. During Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 69-year-old dad to Amelia Hamlin revealed how he feels about her relationship with Scott Disick, who's 18 years her senior.
"My feelings about it, I must confess: the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," Harry admitted of his 20-year-old daughter and her 38-year-old beau.
Though Harry said he questions the age difference between Scott and Amelia, he himself was involved with someone much older years ago.
"Every time I think of [the age difference], I think of myself and Ursula Andress," he says of his older ex, with whom he shares a 41-year-old son, Dimitri. "I was 14 years younger than she when we had Dimitri, so I can't really complain, right?"
In addition to Amelia, Harry and his wife, Lisa Rinna, share a 23-year-old daughter, Delilah. During the episode, Lisa reflected on the press her youngest daughter receives as a result of her highly public relationship.
"The press stuff that's coming is, like, holy guacamole," she said in a confessional. "My mom saw it in the market and called and said, 'Is this true?' I'm like, 'Mom, no!' But that's what we're dealing with."
Lisa previously spoke out about Amelia's relationship on an earlier episode of RHOBH, telling Erika Jayne that she was "a lot nervous" about the romance, while her husband was more "calm about it."
"It’s a what the f**k moment. You’re like, 'What the f**k?'" Lisa said of learning of her daughter's relationship. "... We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it."
Scott and Amelia were first linked in November 2020. They went Instagram official on Valentine's Day. In May, a source told ET that the dad of three -- he shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian -- is Amelia's "first serious boyfriend."
"Amelia and Scott are doing well. Amelia is mature for her age, and Scott and her [get] along great and things are easy," the source said. "She's really into him. She likes to be cute with him and definitely has a big 'crush' on him."
