Lisa Rinna is still getting used to the idea of her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, dating Scott Disick. In Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa told fellow Housewives star, Erika Jayn, that she's nervous about her daughter dating the much older reality TV star.
Lisa thought her 20-year-old daughter and 38-year-old Scott were "just friends" when the pair were first spotted together in Oct. 2020, till Amelia sent her mom a video of her and the father of three together at the beach.
"And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," the soap star explained on Wednesday’s episode.
After Erika asked, "So there’s something to it?" Lisa confirmed the coupling. "Yes," she responded.
Lisa continued, "It’s a what the f**k moment. You’re like, 'What the f**k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids."
Disick shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.
While Lisa maintained that her husband, Harry Hamlin, was "calm about it" she shared that she wasn't feeling quite so cool. In fact, she said she was "a lot nervous about it."
As to whether it's a phase, the mother of two isn't entirely sure, but whatever their relationship is, she told Erika she didn't want to bring attention to it.
"We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it," Lisa said. "Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, 'Welp …,' I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it."
Later in the episode, during a get together at Kyle Richards' house, Lisa opened up to the ladies about Amelia's relationship with Scott, asking the real question on everyone's minds: "I have a question for everybody," Lisa began. "When I meet Scott Disick for the first time, do I need to call him 'Lord?'"
Kathy Hilton joked that Lisa should not only call him "Lord," but do "a little curtsy" for his highness as well. Kyle threw in her opinion on the matter, calling the pair, "Not a good match."
"He's too damn old and he's got three kids! That is not a good match," Kyle told Lisa.
While some of the ladies admitted that they wouldn't let their daughter date a much-older man, both Kathy and Erika suggested that there's much worse things Amelia could be known for than dating an older man.
See it all go down when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs, Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.
