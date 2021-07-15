The latest trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is here! The Lifetime movie event follows the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they make their exit from the royal family, stepping down as senior members and relocating from the U.K. to California.

Lifetime dropped the newest sneak peek on Thursday, giving fans a look at what to expect from actors Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as they take on the roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, respectively.

The TV movie will explore everything from Harry and Meghan's intimate conversations with Queen Elizabeth II, to their alleged feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Diana's tragic car crash and more. Harry and Meghan's explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year is also recreated, along with all the emotional moments leading up to the day they chose to speak out.

"We have to protect our family," Sydney, in character as Meghan, says. "We need to let people hear our truth."

Watch below:

🚨OFFICIAL TRAILER🚨 Harry & Meghan: #EscapingThePalace premieres this Labor Day (9/6) at 8/7c – you won’t want to miss the movie event of the year, only on Lifetime! 🎥 @jordandeanteam@Syd_Mo@LauraMitchypic.twitter.com/uGe996p787 — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) July 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the real Harry and Meghan have been busy caring for their newborn daughter, Lilibet, and 2-year-old son, Archie. The former Suits star is also celebrating the recent announcement of Pearl, a new animated series she created and is executive producing for Netflix.

The series, which is being developed by Archewell Productions, will center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premieres Monday, Sept. 6 on Lifetime. In the meantime, hear more on the royal family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle to Executive Produce New Animated Series for Netflix

Oprah’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Special Scores Emmy Nomination

Meghan Markle and Harry's Former Employee Details Working for Them

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Being Born in America Makes Her Different This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery