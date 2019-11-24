Harry Morton, Pink Taco Founder and Lindsay Lohan's Ex, Dead at 38

Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home on Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to ET.

A source familiar with the situation tells ET that the 38-year-old restaurateur was discovered by his younger brother, Matthew. The Beverly Hills Police Department spokesperson said there was no evidence of foul play.

On Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner told ET that Morton's autopsy had been completed and the results have been deferred.

Morton is the son of business tycoon Peter Morton, the co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, and the grandson of Arnie Morton, founder of Morton’s The Steakhouse. In addition to starting Pink Taco, which has locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas, he also once owned the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and is an investor in Beacher’s Madhouse.

Harry Morton attends the 2012 Men Of Style event at Saks Fifth Avenue on April 17, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. John Shearer/WireImage

In 2006, Morton dated Lindsay Lohan, but was also romantically linked throughout the years to other stars including Paris Hilton and Britney Spears.

Morton made headlines in March for purchasing the Beverly Hills home that was once owned by Elvis and Priscilla Presley for $25 million, though TMZ reports that this is not the house where he was found dead.

