Laurel Griggs, Rising Broadway Star, Dead at 13

Rest in peace, Laurel Griggs.

The rising Broadway star died on Nov. 5, according to an obituary posted to Dignity Memorial. She was 13.

Griggs made her Broadway debut at age 6 alongside Scarlett Johansson in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She then had a long run in Once, playing Ivanka. Griggs also appeared on Saturday Night Live.

Eliza Holland Madorem, who also played Ivanka in Once, paid tribute to Griggs on Instagram. "I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters. Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family. 💔💔💔," she wrote on Friday.

A Facebook account appearing to belong to Griggs' grandfather wrote that the actress died of a massive asthma attack. Donations in Griggs' memory can be made to Broadway Cares.

