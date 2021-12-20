It was an emotionally charged reunion for Emma Watson. In the latest trailer for HBO Max'sHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, fans see the 31-year-old actress tear up as she reunites with her co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

"It feels like no time has passed -- and loads of time has passed," Watson says, adding later, "When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer."

"It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have," Grint says while holding Watson's hand. "We're family. We'll always be in each other's lives."

The special also features other stars from the eight-movie series, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Other moments from the trailer include Bonham Carter recalling to Radcliffe that her favorite scene from the franchise was in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, when she "had to pretend to be Hermione pretending to be Belletrix" as they break into Gringotts.

"I’ve still got the teeth," she reveals before putting them in, to Radcliffe's delight.

Additionally, Fiennes reveals that it was his sister and her Harry Potter-aged children who convinced him to play Voldemort.

A moment 20 years in the making. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is streaming on HBO Max New Year’s Day. pic.twitter.com/uSgws4tdOs — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 15, 2021

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will begin streaming New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

For more with the beloved cast, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Harry Potter’ Turns 20: Daniel Radcliffe Looks Back on His Most Daring On-Set Stunt This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

The Ultimate Harry Potter Gift Guide: 20 Magical Gifts for Potterheads

'Harry Potter' Stars Return to Hogwarts for 20th Anniversary Special

'Harry Potter' Stars Reunite for 20th Anniversary Special

Related Gallery