The gang's all here! In celebration of Harry Potter's 20th anniversary, HBO Max announced a reunion special to commemorate the special occasion earlier this month, and now their sharing the poster for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion that we've all been waiting for!

In the poster for the special, hitting the streamer Jan. 1, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are front and center inside the Gryffindor common room as they're joined by their co-stars from all eight of the Harry Potter movies, including James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright. The group will be celebrating the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

This marks the first time the trio is back together since the release of the eighth and final Harry Potter film in 2011 and the first time they will be joined by their castmates from across the franchise for a formal reunion.

HBO Max

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others, will also be joining the tribute with in-depth interviews and cast conversations to touch on their enchanting journeys while filming the movies.

Earlier this month, a teaser was released, which featured Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Wright (Neville Longbottom) and Williams (Arthur Weasley) receiving their handwritten invitations and getting ready to board the Hogwarts Express.

Watson previously wrote about how "proud" she is to be part of the franchise, sharing a throwback photo of her and her fellow cast members.

"I am proud not just of what we as a group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful," she wrote. "Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. ⚡️ Lots to look forward to. 😊"

Radcliffe also reflected on the films, telling ET in July about rewatching the movies and sharing some of his favorite scenes.

"They let me do the craziest stunt I was ever able to do," Radcliffe recalled of shooting a scene in the fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where Harry competed in the Triwizard Tournament. "It was like a 40 foot fall down on a roof. I was on a wire, but I was properly in free fall. It was only there to catch me at the end. And I was absolutely terrified. I worked a lot with the stunt department by then, and they were like, 'You can do this. Do you want to try it?' And I said yes. But then I got up there and was absolutely terrified."

"That was one of the things and we did it like two or three times, but it was for the fourth film," he continued. "I've realized since that that was very special circumstances in that set and I will never be allowed to do something like that again."

See more from Radcliffe in the video below.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres Jan. 1, 2022 on HBO Max.

RELATED CONTENT

The Ultimate Harry Potter Gift Guide: 20 Magical Gifts for Potterheads

'Harry Potter' Reunion Sees Daniel, Emma & Rupert Back Together Again

Watch New Teaser for the 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special!

‘Harry Potter’ Turns 20: Daniel Radcliffe Looks Back on His Most Daring On-Set Stunt This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery