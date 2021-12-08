'Harry Potter' Reunion: See Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Back Together Again
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
‘Desperate Housewives’ Stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton React…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
'Diana, The Musical' Cast on Which Royals They Think Will Watch …
‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Call it Quits After 2 Years Toge…
David Duchovny Reacts to Getting Eddie Vedder’s Musical Stamp of…
Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music
Adele Gets Emotional Over Love for Her Son
Meghan Markle Reveals What Her Kids With Prince Harry Are Really…
Accio tissues because thisHarry Potter reunion will make fans tear up!
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite inside the Gryffindor common room in the new photo from HBO Max's upcoming special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. In the still, the trio is all smiles as they sit in lush burgundy seats, reminiscing on their days on set.
This marks the first time the trio is back together since the release of the eighth and final Harry Potter film in 2011. For the highly anticipated special, the actors will be joined by former castmates and filmmakers from all eight of the Harry Potter movies to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others, will all touch on their enchanting journeys while filming the movies with in-depth interviews and cast conversations.
Earlier this month, a teaser was released, which shows Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Williams (Arthur Weasley) receiving their handwritten invitations and getting ready to board the Hogwarts Express.
Watson previously wrote about how "proud" she is to be part of the franchise, sharing a throwback photo of her and her cast members.
"I am proud not just of what we as a group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful," she wrote. "Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. ⚡️ Lots to look forward to. 😊"
Radcliffe reflected on the films, telling ET in July about rewatching the movies and his favorite scenes. See below to hear what he shared.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres Jan. 1, 2022 on HBO Max.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch New Teaser for the 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special!
'Harry Potter' 20th Anniversary: Celebrate With These Streaming Events