Whether you're a Wizarding World aficionado or just any regular old muggle, this week calls for a lot of celebration as the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Tuesday. In classic Harry Potter fashion, there are a handful of magical streaming events and celebrations slated that will properly honor the boy who lived -- and give you an excuse to re-immerse yourself in the enchanting splendor of this witchy universe, too.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, you can get your wizarding fix via the SyFy channel's Sorcerer's Stone marathon -- which will broadcast all eight movies throughout the day. Then, on Nov. 28, it's a battle of the brains with the highly anticipated premiere of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on TBS and Cartoon Network -- a trivia competition hosted by Helen Mirren which will put the knowledge of even the biggest Harry Potter fans to the test.

Even if you don't have live TV or cable, you can still binge-watch all of the Harry Potter films via a number of streaming platforms! While the Harry Potter franchise's run on streaming has had more twists and turns than a quidditch match, all eight Harry Potter films are now available on both HBO Max and Peacock, where they will be available for subscribers and muggles alike to stream in honor of the 20th anniversary of the first film's release.

If you're a fan of the Potter-verse, it'd be a good time to invest in an HBO Max subscription (which starts at $9.99 per month) or subscribe to Peacock (which starts at $4.99 per month).

Tap into your inner witch or wizard this fall with a proper binge-watch of one of the most famed franchises in cinematic history, and celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone while you're at it!

