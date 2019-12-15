Harry Styles Addresses Questions About His Sexuality

Harry Styles has one thing to say to those questioning his sexuality: "Who cares?"

The former One Direction singer opened up about his sexuality -- and addressed those claiming he's embraced "sexual ambiguity" to be more interesting -- in a recent interview with The Guardian.

The conversation started with Styles' fashion choices. He made headlines after stepping out at the Met Gala in May wearing a sheer blouse and a pearl earring. In Styles' mind, fashion is not a question of "what women wear. What men wear."

"If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though,'" he said. "I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier."

“A part of it was having, like, a big moment of self-reflection. And self-acceptance," Styles noted. "I think it’s a very free, and freeing, time. I think people are asking 'Why not?' a lot more. Which excites me. It's not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it’s going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring."

As for his sexuality, Styles admitted he's been asked if he's bisexual. "It's not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back," said the singer, who has been romantically linked to stars like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner in the past.

"It's not a case of: I'm not telling you cause I don't want to tell you. It's not: Ooh, this is mine and it's not yours. It's: who cares? Does that make sense? It's just: who cares?" he expressed.

“Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No," Styles continued. "In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve's gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I’ve given it any more thought than that."

"What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing -- this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that's just silly," he added. "You respect that someone’s gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer."

Styles recently reunited with his rumored ex, Jenner, on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she grilled him about which songs of his are about her. Watch below.

