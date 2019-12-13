Styles stans, get ready! Not only was Harry Styles' new album, Fine Line, released on Friday, but the 25-year-old British heartthrob has decided to celebrate with a live, televised concert, Harry Styles -- Fine Line Liveat the Forum.

Hosted by Styles' longtime friend, comedian Matt Bellassai, the event will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Forum.

The singer's Instagram account will serve as a place for fans to see behind-the-scenes content and special moments from the show.

This comes in addition to the previously announced Fine Line pop-up shops in New York City, Los Angeles, and London, selling Styles' merchandise.

It's been a busy week for Styles who guest-hosted The Late Late Show in place of his pal, James Corden. During his stint, he performed a "Crosswalk Concert," ziplining across traffic, did a shortened Carpool Karaoke, and played a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with his rumored ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner. For more from the telling game, watch the clip below:

