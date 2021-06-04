Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have 'Grown Closer as a Couple' -- See a Pic From Their Lunch Date!
GRAMMYs 2021: Harry Styles Performs 'Watermelon Sugar' and Wins …
Drake's Son Adonis Makes His First Award Show Appearance and Mor…
Prince Harry Says the Trauma of His Mom’s Death Led Him to Drink…
Nick Jonas on His Injury and Hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Aw…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel, Adele …
Busy Philipps Recalls Teen Job as Toy Fair Actor and Praises Mes…
‘House of the Dragon’: New Photos Tease ‘Game of Thrones’ Preque…
Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry Talk ‘Girls5eva’s Impo…
Josh Duggar Requests to Be Released After Pleading Not Guilty to…
J Balvin on What Scares Him About Becoming a Dad (Exclusive)
'Queen Bees' Trailer Starring Ellen Burstyn, Loretta Devine (Exc…
‘Saturday Night Live’: Elon Musk Jokes About Dogecoin and Histor…
‘SNL’ Cast Member Aidy Bryant Reacts to Elon Musk’s Hosting Cont…
Olivia Rodrigo Talks About Her First Album ‘Sour’ and ‘HSMTMTS’ …
'Cruel Summer': Sarah Drew's Cindy Turner Gets Drunk as Jeanette…
Michelle Obama Admits She Worries About Racism Her Daughters Sas…
Trisha Yearwood Shares How Husband Garth Brooks ‘Challenges Her …
‘Fatherhood’: On Set With Kevin Hart for His Emotional New Role …
Nick Jonas Teases If He’ll Perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Ste…
Ben Affleck Initiated Reunion With Jennifer Lopez and They’re ‘E…
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's bond is getting stronger every day.
A source tells ET that the two have been spending time in London together and "having an awesome time." According to the source, they've "been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship," and have "grown even closer as a couple."
"Yesterday, they enjoyed lunch outside and looked incredibly cute together," adds the source. "They were both in a great mood and left the restaurant holding hands. Harry put his arm around Olivia as they walked back to her house."
ET reported earlier this year that Styles, 27, and Wilde, 37, were enjoying some down time in the U.K., after working together on the upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling. The two first sparked romance rumors in January when they were photographed holding hands at a wedding.
"Filming during a pandemic in Los Angeles was pretty all-consuming. Now they're able to unwind, relax, and really enjoy some one-on-one time," a source told ET at the time. "Their idea of a good time is going for a long walk and ducking into a neighborhood pub."
"Harry and Olivia have been inseparable," added a second source. "Of course that’s in part because they’ve been in a bubble for their film, but even in the days since it wrapped, they’re still spending all their time together."
Hear more on their blossoming romance in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Liam Payne Says He'd Love to Do a One Direction Reunion at Some Point
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Enjoying 'One-on-One' Downtime
Harry Styles Wore 3 Different Boas to the 2021 GRAMMYs