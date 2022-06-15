Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Show Some PDA While Out in London
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are displaying some major PDA! The couple was spotted out and about in North London on Monday, and was seen parting ways with several hugs and kisses.
Both Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, were dressed casually for their outing, with the singer sporting shorts, a hoodie and a baseball cap, while his actress girlfriend opted for jeans and a cardigan.
Styles met his girlfriend, Wilde, on the set of her flick, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde helmed the film, which Styles stars in alongside Florence Pugh, and the singer had only good things to say about the experience.
"I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia," Styles said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "... Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to give it everything. I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie."
Back in April, a source told ET that Wilde and Styles "are the real deal."
"They’re well past the 'crush' and infatuation phase and are solid partners," the source said. "... While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other. They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends."
The next month, another source told ET about how Styles and Wilde worked to prioritize their relationship even with their busy schedules.
"When they first started dating, they were together every day because they were filming and in a pandemic bubble. When life started to return to normal and their schedules filled up again, they made a conscious effort to not get complacent," the source said. "They treat their relationship with a lot of respect and work on it like they would their careers."
